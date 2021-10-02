Tommie Lee was spotted providing us with what she calls a “calm flex”. The TV personality posed and showed off her abs wearing a white ruched halter top by Fashion Nova.

Tommie Lee wore the white cropped ruched halter top from the $49.99 Try Your Luck Ruched Skirt Set. She paired the top with camouflage lace-up trousers and heeled combat boots. Finishing off the look, she went with a Chanel black quilted bag and icy jewelry pieces for her accessories.

The Try Your Luck Ruched Skirt Set features a cropped lace-up halter top and mini skirt with ruched detailing. The top and skirt includes adjustable ties to lessen or increase the ruched detail of the set. While both pieces come together as a co ord, they can be worn as separates as evident with Tommie Lee. Not to mention, it comes in three color options: white, lavender, black, and yellow.

Thoughts? Shop the set here.