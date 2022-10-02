Photo: Erwin Trollinger

With an inspirational event thanks to a joint effort by Reverend Al Shapton and the National Action Network who held the 12th annual Triumph Awards early this week, New York City concluded the month of September on a high note. Hundreds gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday evening to honor national leaders in entertainment leveraging their platforms to advocate justice and equity across the country.

Photo: Questlove by Salvatore Ian DeMaio

This year, the award recipients included Emmy Award winner, actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, Grammy Award-winning musician and academy awarded filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson Will Packer as well as Fashion Bomb Daily‘s CEO and Founder, Claire Sulmers!

Photo: Salvatore Ian DeMaio

In her ‘Triumphant Woman of the Year’ acceptance speech, Claire shared “While the fashion industry in the United States has made many positive strides for diversity and inclusion, the world has a ways to catch up. I can stand with my head held high on the frontlines and on the front row in Paris, knowing that I have the support of my community. May we continue to be, as former President Barack Obama once said about Reverend Al Sharpton, ‘a voice for the voiceless and a champion for the downtrodden’.”

For this night to remember, Claire was dressed in black designers, including shoes by Jessica Rich, HOME by Areeayl earrings and Look 1 from Aisha McShaw‘s Spring-Summer 2023 collection entitle ‘The Evolution of Love’. The designer was also present at for the award ceremony.

Photo: Aisha McShaw and Claire Sulmers by Salvatore Ian DeMaio

We would like to thank NAN and Rev. Al Shapton for having Fashion Bomb Daily and Claire Sulmers during such a historical moment!

Main Image: Erwin Trollinger