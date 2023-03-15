Some of the most epic and iconic black celebrities in Hollywood assembled in an architectural basement at the Vanity Fair’s After Party to take a rare photo together in celebration of their noteworthy milestones.



In one frame, we saw the crème de la crème of uber successful black entertainers, actors, filmmakers, and sports players who are breaking racial barriers in the media and film industry.



From Actors like Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba and Kevin Hart, to actresses like Queen Latifah, Quinta Brunson, Kerry Washington and Tiffany Haddish, this photo was perhaps an unexpected yet necessary production. Black Filmmakers such as Ava DuVernay and Melina Matsoukas were also spotted in the room, and Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson even made a debut with her beau Richard Lawson.

Photo Cred: Getty Images Photo Cred: Getty Images Photo Cred: Getty Images

Photo Cred: Getty Images Photo Cred: Getty Images Photo Cred: Getty Images

A variety of sports players stood proud and tall in one of the best photos to go down in history. Football player Russell Wilson and Ciara were spotted standing front row, while Basketball player Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted towards the back. Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina twinned in masculine Black and white suits that felt innovative and appropriate for such a star-studded evening.

Photo Cred: Getty Images Photo Cred: Getty Images Photo Cred: Getty Images

Among other celebs spotted in this timeless photo included sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion, Laverne Cox, Donald Glover, Tracee Ellis Ross, Wanda Skyes and so many more. It was amazing to see so many legendary and progressive black people in the same room where everyone looked so rich and regal.

Photo Cred: LEON BENNETT/FILMMAGIC



