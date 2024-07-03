The hostess with the mostest, Taraji P. Henson looked absolutely incredible during ‘Culture’s Biggest Night’ at the BET awards Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Hosting the BET awards for a third time in a row, ‘The Color Purple‘ actress owned the stage and entertained attendees as she opened the show with a parody using Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us.”

She gave main character energy throughout the night with her interchangeable looks and opted for progressive black designers to capitalize off the special moment.

Her stylists, Wayman Deon and Mica McDonald are the masterminds behind her inspired wardrobe consisting of lavish labels, juicy colors, and modern silhouettes.

Henson also took a political stance by using her platform to discuss Project 25, and the negative repercussions it would have on our government if Trump were to be re-elected.

Project 25 would include rolling back on civil rights legislation, limiting abortion access and restricting contraception.

Taraji spoke eloquently as she expressed,

Show up and show out when it’s time to vote, because it’s not just about the presidential election, you guys. It’s time for us to play chess, not checkers. It’s about making decisions that will affect us as human beings. Our careers, our next generations to come. Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless? Pay attention. It’s not a secret: Look it up. They are attacking our most vulnerable citizens. The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up!

Not only was Taraji armored with the most dazzling fashion, but she was equipped with knowledge to help change the trajectory.

Taraji P. Henson was undoubtedly an instant hit at the BET awards and we applaud for her style & grace. Ahead see all of her wonderful looks, with sharp tailoring and craftsmanship that was spot on.

Look 1: @retrofete x @bennydajeweler x @rinaldyyunardi

Look 2: @valdrinsahiti x @gedebe x @swarovski

Look 3: @bishme_cromartie x @lesilla x @bennydajeweler

Look 4: @rahulmishra_7 x @swarovski x @betseyjohnson

Look 5: @laquan_smith x @flordemariafashion x @noudarjewels

Look 6: @theophilio x @gedebe x @alexisbittar

Look 7: @off____white x @flordemariafashion x @bennydajeweler



Look 8: @bishme_cromartie x @louboutinworld x @bennydajeweler @theresidencyexperience



Look 8: @bishme_cromartie x @louboutinworld x @bennydajeweler @theresidencyexperience

Look 10: @lever_couture x @betseyjohnson x @djulajewelr

TBD