From UrbanSkinRX: We know we have so many amazing products that you want to try all at once, BUT over-exfoliating your skin is a real thing! And it can lead to a compromised/damaged skin barrier. But don’t worry its not permanent and we also have the products to bring it back to life!

Signs of a damaged skin barrier:

1) Burning sensation after product application

2) Excessive skin redness

3) Rash

4) Breakouts/acne

5) Chapped skin, dry patches or scabbing!

Solutions for a damaged Skin Barrier:

1) Remove all chemical and physical exfoliants from your regimen including washcloths and sponges

2) Wash with a gentle cleanser like Urban Skin RX’s Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser.



3) Use a Moisturizer with Ceramides and/or Squalane or even Shea Butter like Urban Skin RX’s Even Tone Barrier Repair Ceramide Cream.



3) Use a 100% Mineral Sunblock free of chemicals like Urban Skin RX’s SheerGlow Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30.



4) At night SLUG: apply a thick coat of an occlusive ointment like Aquaphor

What say you? And how do you battle skin damage?