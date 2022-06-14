From UrbanSkinRX: We know we have so many amazing products that you want to try all at once, BUT over-exfoliating your skin is a real thing! And it can lead to a compromised/damaged skin barrier. But don’t worry its not permanent and we also have the products to bring it back to life!
Signs of a damaged skin barrier:
1) Burning sensation after product application
2) Excessive skin redness
3) Rash
4) Breakouts/acne
5) Chapped skin, dry patches or scabbing!
Solutions for a damaged Skin Barrier:
1) Remove all chemical and physical exfoliants from your regimen including washcloths and sponges
2) Wash with a gentle cleanser like Urban Skin RX’s Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser.
3) Use a Moisturizer with Ceramides and/or Squalane or even Shea Butter like Urban Skin RX’s Even Tone Barrier Repair Ceramide Cream.
3) Use a 100% Mineral Sunblock free of chemicals like Urban Skin RX’s SheerGlow Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30.
4) At night SLUG: apply a thick coat of an occlusive ointment like Aquaphor
What say you? And how do you battle skin damage?