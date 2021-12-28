You probably know that Los Angeles is one of the key fashion centers in the United States. Millions of people come to this city to buy stylish clothes and accessories. In addition, many local celebrities are trendsetters and inspire new fashion experiments. Surely even you decided to choose a new style thanks to someone famous. So here are the top ten most stylish LA celebrities you can look up to.

Kim Kardashian

You’ve probably heard about this media personality at least once. The thing is, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most famous reality television series that made Kim famous. One of the reasons for her popularity is her impeccable sense of style. The fact is that Kim always knows how to highlight all the advantages of her body and chooses fashionable outfits that match her mood. So this is why other celebrities look up to Kim.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a style icon and an example for most girls. The fact is that she created a line of clothing together with her sister Kendall. The new brand proved to be very popular with Americans and Europeans. What's more, Kylie is the most followed woman on Instagram who posts her perfect outfits every week. Any girl can check her page and find many stylish life hacks.

Miley Cyrus

Surely you know that Miley Cyrus built an ideal music career. But this singer is also a trendsetter. The fact is that Miley is constantly experimenting with Grunge, Casual, and Artsy fashion styles. By the way, her YouTube video is something like a step-by-step guide for novice models. In addition, you can find many stylish looks on her Instagram account.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is a successful rapper and songwriter who has become very popular in recent years. But apart from musical talent, Doja has an impeccable sense of style. In particular, she often combines Vintage and Artsy fashion styles. Rapper fans are always eagerly awaiting new photos on social media to discuss stylish looks.

Paul Butcher

Paul Butcher is the actor best known for “The Number 23” movie. Plus, he is a great singer and has a large web audience. Paul’s fans love his trendy looks. In particular, the actor adores classic men’s suits and often posts new photos on Facebook. In addition, many fans thank the actor for his online guides.

Hailey Bieber

You probably know this American model and media personality. Hailey often attends fashion shows and is a trendsetter. Her performances in Los Angeles made a splash a few years ago. Now millions of fans are following her fashion tips. By the way, Hailey often enjoys experimenting with provocative outfits while filming her music videos.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev is a style icon who always knows how to look perfect. In addition, she often appears on fashion shows and is not afraid to experiment. You can also follow the advice of this actress.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt always looks flawless. The fact is that this actor always knows how to combine clothes depending on the event or place properly. That is why millions of fans use his advice when choosing new wardrobe items. By the way, this actor often advises his Instagram subscribers.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is a controversial media personality who often experimented with fashion looks. At the beginning of her career, she chose outrageous clothes. However, her style has changed slightly, and she even advises subscribers about combining colors and clothes. You can even check out her Instagram streams to find out a lot.

Bella Hadid

You’ve probably heard of this American model at least once. Bella became widely known back in 2012 as one of the most stylish celebrities. Some budding designers even copy her trendy looks. So this is why you should check out her social media accounts to learn more about the LA fashion world.

Final Words

Now you know which celebrities you should follow to find trendy outfits. All of these media personalities have become popular thanks to their talents. However, their sense of style is also noteworthy. Most of them are a symbol of impeccable style & fashion trends. So follow their social media accounts to learn more about the fashion world.