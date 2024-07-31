There’s no doubt that Solange Knowles is ahead of our time, and every time we see her she’s breaking barriers in the world of music, art and fashion.

With a fabulous older sister like Beyoncé we’re not surprised, but we love how Solo shines individually in her own way. But don’t we all? The beauty in being you is that there’s only ONE YOU, and can’t nobody do it like YOU!

Over the weekend, the ‘Cranes in the Sky’ singer was captured striking a pose at the Watermill Center Annual Benefit in a black resort 2025 ensemble by The Row. Her pleated ruched design resembled Japanese fashion designer, Issey Miyake and looked so futuristic and avant-garde.

Solo completed her two piece pants set with silver statement Jill Sander earrings that looked so bomb against her cornrow braids. Her black clutch bag and sandals made for a perfect monochromatic outfit.

This look on Solange was the epitome of quiet luxury. It was also unparalleled to any of the fashion we’ve seen in the media as of late. We have to admit that Solo is a revolutionary force, and her fashion choices are always so effortless, yet brilliant.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: @BFA Jason Lowrie