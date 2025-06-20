Solange Knowles Stunned in a Brown $4,600 Loewe Draped Dress for Saint Heron ‘Glory to Glory’

“I can’t be a singular expression of myself, there’s too many parts, too many spaces, too many manifestations...“- Solange Knowles, Can I Hold the Mic Lyrics



Solange Knowles is vibrating high and it shows! The Houston native returned to her hometown this week to present her ‘Glory to Glory‘ revival at the Eldorado Ballroom. Curated and creatively directed by Solange for Saint Heron, she shifted the atmosphere by “honoring black women artists and composers who channel faith through unique and prodigious expressions.”

For the spiritually rich evening that consisted of performances by Twinkie Clark And The Clark Sisters, Saxophonist Angela Christie, Organist Dominique Johnson, Solange stunned in a brown $4,600 Loewe draped dress.

Made from a viscose and cashmere blend, Solo’s Loewe dress featured looped panels attached to the front pockets and back collars, along with a scoop back. Solange’s look was similar to a Kwame Adusei dress previously worn by Chloe Bailey during the Amazon Prime ‘Candy Cane Lane’ movie premiere in 2023. Perhaps the Spanish luxury fashion was inspired by the Ghanaian designer who designs have become modernly distinct.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, Solange’s post has already amassed 14K likes, with many fans praising her incredible ensemble. @thewhitneyexperience_ commented, “She is exactly who she think she is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while @houseofalexi shared, “Would love to see her and Tracee Ellis Ross in a movie together…play sister roles. Look is 🔥.”

Although some fans would love to see Solange and Tracee Ellis Ross in a movie, we would love to see Solange and Beyonce come out with an album together, and potentially go on tour one day. Both Solo and Bey individually shine in their own right, and it would be great for them to show Blue Ivy, and Rumi how it’s done. (Wink, Wink)

We always love seeing Solange Knowles pop out with her brilliant and avant-garde style. In any room she walks in, she owns it, and it great to see her using her platform to benefit others on a spiritual level.

Remember that in every season, it’s about feeding the soul, and finding time to nourish your inner self by practicing mindfulness, and gratitude.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction