Rihanna has definitely taken maternity wear to the next level and she’s coming with even hotter looks this second time around.

It’s definitely not easy styling a baby bump however the ‘Rude Boy’ singer makes it look effortlessly seamless as she struts around in 2-4inch heels while carrying her infant first born.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

We spotted the billionaire and her son on their way to go shopping at Louis Vuitton and then dinner. RiRi opted for a downtown colorful look wearing a $7,500 Marni multicolor jacket that was characterized with long orange calfskin patches.

In addition, her underpinnings consisted of a chic lavender Marni knitted top that had a red and orange color wave at the neckline paired with loose fitting blue straight jeans. Her Tom Ford lock heels reminded us of why she’s such a bad A** in this day and age while being pregnant simultaneously carrying her son. Talk about finding balance.

Not to mention, she brought the diamonds out, accessorizing with a pair of $256,000 Reza Corne D’Abondance earrings, a $72,000 Jacob & Co watch, and a $365,000 Messika diamond ring all of which glistened against her caramel complexion.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Marni Photo Credit: On behalf of Tom Ford Photo Credit: On Behalf of Messika

Similar to his mom, her son looked adorable in a downtown inspired look. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky styled him in a Raiders NFL Jacket with a grey hoodie styled with camouflage pants and Timberland infant booties.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Timberland

From LA straight to Paris, Rihanna didn’t hold any regards from jet setting from coast to coast in profound and incredibly modern outfits. Now that she’s back on the East Coast in New York we can’t wait to see how the big apple influences her style.