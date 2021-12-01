As Barbados swore in its first elected president Sandra Mason after almost 400 years under British rule, it was announced that Rihanna would be honored with the country’s National Hero Award. Along with the award, the multi-hyphenate would receive lifelong title of The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
For the ceremony, Rihanna wore a $2,700 Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 fluid twill dress with a chinz finish complete with a tassel embellished detail which she wrapped around her neck to form a halter neck top. She completed with look with strappy heeled sandals and jewelry pieces. She also wore her hair in braided hairstyle. Her look was styled by Jahleel Weaver.
Congratulations to Rihanna who is now officially a national hero!
Photos: Getty Images