One of the world’s most photogenic couples, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, made an appearance at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty event last night.

For the occasion, Rihanna rocked a custom pink and green the Attico look, Chopard earrings, and a Jacquie Aiche body chain.

ASAP complemented her fly in a fresh off the runway Fall 2022 Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Varsity Jacket.

Credit: Louis Vuitton

This is gonna be one cute baby!

Images: @Diggzy