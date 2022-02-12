One of the world’s most photogenic couples, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, made an appearance at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty event last night.
For the occasion, Rihanna rocked a custom pink and green the Attico look, Chopard earrings, and a Jacquie Aiche body chain.
See similar pieces by The Attico below:
Rihanna never skimps on her jewelry. Check out her wow worthy pieces below:
ASAP complemented her fly in a fresh off the runway Fall 2022 Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Varsity Jacket.
This is gonna be one cute baby!
What do you think?
Images: @Diggzy