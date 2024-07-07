Candis Grace has done it again! The Los Angeles native celebrated the 10th anniversary of “A toast to black Hollywood,” where black excellence acknowledge each other across various industries.

This event was special because it exuded a sense of community where black visionaries and philanthropists were supported and recognized for their contributions.

Kicking off BET weekend, the event had beautiful moments with A-listers stepping out in true Hollywood fashion on the black carpet.

Among those in attendance, Gail Bean looked stunning in a white two piece tweed blazer set,with creme pointed toe boots, and gold accessories. Her best friend Malcolm Mays wore a 70’s inspired navy blue suit paired with wingtip platform espadrille shoes by Prada.

Megan Good dazzled alongside her boo in a shimmery black gown with a high slit paired with a glossy black scandals. Kamie Crawford was also a show-stopper in a sleek black look from NBD.

For the black tie cocktail mixer, honoree Tristan Mack Wilds went for a more trucker look in a ‘Mark of Maturity’ jacket styled with Wrangler pants, and Prada loafers.

Celebrity stylist and Creative Director, Bryon Javar’s style peeked above the rest as he turned heads in a red monochromic look complimented with a bold red hat that was inspired by June Ambrose.

The woman of the hour, Candis Grace slayed in a nude Fatima crystal corset maxi dress from Miss Circle online boutique.

Among those being honored included Megan Good; Tristan Mack Wilds; Affion Crockett (comedian); Kamie Crawford (Tv Host), Bryon Javar (creative director & stylist), Malcolm Mays (Actor); Kareem Grimes (actor/producer); Melissa Van Patten-Henderson (Managing Director at UBS); Guerdy Abraira (Tv personality and philanthropist); Laurieann Gibson (creative director) & Scott Evans (Tv Host).

“I created this space for us to be able to love on each other and really showcase a way of saying I see you in the room, you’re killing it and I’m proud of you,” said Grace.

Megan Good dedicated her award to her mother who she watched make sacrifices during her entire life and has impacted who she is today.

In addition to the amazing fashion and honorees, there was also a powerhouse performance from singer MAJOR who took the room on a ride and left them sitting on the high mountain with every high note he carried.

Candis Grace “A toast to black Hollywood” was the perfect event to lead up to ‘Culture’s Biggest Night’ at the 2024 BET Awards.

After all, “They not like us!”

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction /Jorge Meza