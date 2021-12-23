Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their 2021 Christmas card which featured a new family portrait that was taken over the summer. The photo on the holiday card featured Harry and Megan along with Archie and baby Lilibet Diana. This is the first-ever photo of their daughter who was born in June.

For the photo, the family wore jeans paired with blue and white tops. The couple wore blue tops, with Megan in a navy blue turtleneck top and Harry in a blue chambray button shirt. On the other hand, the children wore white tops with Archie in a classic white button-up shirt and Lilibet in what appeared to be a ruffled white top and baby bloomers. Harry, Archie and Lilibet opted for no shoes while Megan wore nude flats.

On the actual holiday card, the message reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.“

Such a beautiful family!

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski