I recently had the chance to chat with Matthew Reisman, a bespoke tailor who works hand in hand with stylists like Kollin Carter and Jason Rembert to ensure their clients’ garments have the perfect fit!

Credit: Matthew Reisman

The Connecticut Native got his start in bridal at Monique Lhuillier, and now works with Mary J Blige, Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B, and more. I was initially intrigued to learn more about his story when I saw how he painstakingly swapped out nude fabric in a Julien Macdonald dress for Mary J. Blige to a mesh fabric with a chocolate tone, to give the dress its intended nude illusion.

He is a master of his craft and one to watch!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

