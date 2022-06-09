Have you guys checked out my new column, TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com? Go there for weekly style recaps and exclusive interviews with people you should know!
I recently had the chance to chat with Matthew Reisman, a bespoke tailor who works hand in hand with stylists like Kollin Carter and Jason Rembert to ensure their clients’ garments have the perfect fit!
The Connecticut Native got his start in bridal at Monique Lhuillier, and now works with Mary J Blige, Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B, and more. I was initially intrigued to learn more about his story when I saw how he painstakingly swapped out nude fabric in a Julien Macdonald dress for Mary J. Blige to a mesh fabric with a chocolate tone, to give the dress its intended nude illusion.
He is a master of his craft and one to watch!
