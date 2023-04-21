Known for modernizing the fast fashion industry with their innovative designs and noteworthy collaborations, H&M’s upcoming launch with the house of Mugler is eagerly anticipated and one which will be highly sought after.

In honor of the spectacular unison, the H&M and Mugler communities gathered last night at The Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan in celebration of the dynamic partnership. From live performances to a runway show, and endless opportunities to dance and celebrate- the theatrics were in full force. We’re almost certain that the iconic Thierry Mugler with nod of approval considering that he was all about inherent theatricality.

“Mugler has always been a house with a lot of cultural soul, and this event was a celebration of our long association with music, dance, and performance. It was the ideal celebration of the Mugler H&M collection, and the perfect way to welcome people into our world – an unforgettable night built around freedom, personal expression and liberating, bold fashion,” said Casey Cadwallader, the Creative Director at Mugler.

Freedom was definitely one of the themes of the evening and attendees were able to let loose and enjoy live performances from Amaarae, Eartheater, and Shygirl who all wore exclusive designs from the latest collection.

In addition to the stellar concert, H&M and Mugler officially presented their designs for the very first time last night and attendees were stunned. The unorthodox, risqué and edgy line was filled with sheer catsuits, body-con dresses, cutout corsets, and constructed denim jeans. Model Irina Shayk also made a debut down the runway show and perhaps she’s the perfect quintessential Mugler girl.

With over 800 guests in attendance, many of whom were dressed in the H&M X Mugler collection, it was great to see Mugler’s designs come to life. Among celebs and influencers to attend the event last night included Pamela Anderson who is apart of the Mugler community, Precious Lee, and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Not to mention our very own CEO, Claire Sulmers who arrived to the event in full Mugler X H&M ensemble including a black corset, denim cutout flare jeans and a black trench coat that looked so fierce and complimentary on her. But let’s be honest, she can pull practically anything off and she’s all about taking calculated risks so this was certainly a win for her.

It’s incredible to see H&M making strides to uphold Mugler’s legacy and to make his designs more accessible to the overall public. This collaboration is a huge deal because we’ve seen our favorite celebs like Beyonce, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian wear Mugler, and now we too will have the opportunity on May 11th ,2023 to purchase designs by a French designer who has undoubtedly revolutionized the fashion industry.