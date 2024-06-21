The 7th Annual Native Son Awards honored the mavericks and black gay excellence Wednesday evening inside of The IAC Building, and what a moment to see trailblazers like Law Roach and Jeremy Pope receive the prestigious award.

Created in 2017 by Emil Wilbekin, who is a renowned Journalist, Professor at FIT, and a community organizer, the ceremony brings lights to black gay and queer men who are making great strides to not only defy the status quo, but also reshape it.

“We are all unicorns. We are all gifted, brilliant, beautiful, creative, and highly functional,” expressed Wilbekin. “We work hard and have dreams and aspirations. When we’re all together celebrating each other we can be more powerful and create a legacy for the next generation.”

The hostess with the mostess was none other than Don Lemon, who has been an advocate, supporter and recipient of the Native Son Awards over the years.

Both Wilbikin and Lemon looked sharp and pristine in cream and white linen suits that felt like they returned from a summer escapade in the Hamptons.

Our Fashion Bomb daily CEO, Claire Sulmers gave old Hollywood glam in a black strapless Fashion Nova Curve sequins dress. She shared, “I am proud to be an LGBTQ+ ally and to support Emil Wilbekin and Native Son.”

Claire’s signature finger waves were neatly set, and her smokey eyeshadow was perfectly blended for a dramatic effect.

She caught up with LaQuan Smith, Law Roach and Jeremy Pope, who were among the honorees at the award ceremony. LaQuan Smith presented an award to Law Roach in a chocolate draped top that he paired with black coated denim and a maroon square toe boot.

Honoree and style maven Law Roach, who is behind the most legendary red carpet looks of Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Megan Thee Stallion, opted for a white pinstripe suit jacket, with a standout black floral pin.

Contrary to Law’s lighter hues, Jeremey Pope who was also honored with an award by Rashad Robinson, wore an all black look. His textured sleeveless top and black wide leg trousers felt ultramodern.

American actress and film producer Lena Waite was also in the building and kept it urban in a nude double breasted graphic suit. Waite styled her look with a wifebeater shirt, yellow durag and pearl necklace for added coolness.

Celebrity Stylist Ty Hunter, supermodel Joan Smalls and Sulmers were all in synchronicity in all black ensembles.

Smalls kept it classy in a black power suit, while Hunter stood out in a black cropped blazer jacket with wide leg pants. Hunter’s metal emblem hat and studded layered necklaces added an illustrated touch.

Ahead, see more fashionable attendees at the Native Son Awards below!

Photo Credit: @Sonejr