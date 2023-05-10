Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid is coming to shore. To celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of the film, cast members, acting peers, and more showed up to the ocean blue carpet with style so good it’d make a voiceless Ariel sing. While the dazzling leading lady, Halle Bailey, showed off her modeling chops in an aquatic design reminiscent of rippling waves, her sister, Chloë Bailey, served a yellow bejeweled gown we know Flounder would love.

Scroll to see how your favorite stars popped out for the premiere.

Halle Bailey in Valdrin Sahiti

Photo: Getty Images

Marsai Martin in Giambattista Valli

Photo: Getty Images

Offset in Custom Bryan Hearns

Photo: Mac B Photography

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Kalea Marie Cephus in Custom Isabella Couture

Photo: Mac B Photography

Chloë Bailey in Gerta-Johan Coetzee

Photo: Getty Images

Simone Ashley in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Tamera Mowry in Marchesa

Photo: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in Taller Marmo

Photo: Getty Images

Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Daly in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Awkwafina in Simone Rocha

Photo: Getty Images

Daveed Diggs in Amiri

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Jasmine Erbas Couture

Photo: Getty Images