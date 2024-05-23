The ‘EXCELERATEher‘ conference kicked off at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami this week, and what an extravagant evening filled with some of the brightest business moguls, CEO’s and female entrepreneurs in the game.

Hosted by the founder of the leadership summit, Kim Blackwell the conference returned for a second year bigger and better, with a variety of activations, and seminars to help inspire people to tap into their greatness.

Speaking of greatness, Actress, and Emmy winning host Tabitha Brown was honored this year with the Vanguard Award for being a trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

Both opting for colorful printed maxi dresses for the Miami weather, Blackwell wore a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana gown, while Brown looked fashionably chic in a Farm Rio off-the-shoulder dress.

Fashion Blogger, and 7X Emmy nominated TV Host and Producer Kéla Walker was also on the scene and glistened in a nude sequins Zara dress that was complimented with a sheer hem, and metallic accessories.

We also spotted style extraordinaire J.Bolin catching up with TV personality, Bevy Smith who looked fabulous in a purple and yellow L’AGENCE dress that she paired with a yellow Valentino handbag.

Our friends, Bruce & Glen whose fashion line we carry at Fashion Bomb daily Shop, brought the colorful fashion and good vibes to the conference with a pop-up shop that catered to all the fashionable it-girls!

Journalist and NAACP Image Award Nominated Host, Gia Peppers wore a silk set including a white iridescent top that she styled with orange silk trousers, and nude embellished sandals.

Attendee’s arrived to the “EXCELERATEher” conference styling and profiling and if you ever wanted to know what to wear to a conference, check out some of the most stylish guests at this year’s extravaganza below!

Photo Credit: @Sonejr