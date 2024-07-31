The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad is taking place in Paris, with a slew of celebrities making their way to Europe to represent for TEAM USA.

Queen Beyoncé presented the USA Olympic athletes in a custom red, white and blue bedazzled out swimsuit that she layered with a statement Thom Browne coat. Although Bey didn’t come to play, she definitely came to SLAY. Hello?!

Zendaya showed off her patriotism in a vintage Olympian inspired look.The stunning actress posed in front of her French casement windows wearing an archival Jean-Charles de Castelbajac romper with On sneakers, styled by Luxury Law.

Her sporty chic look is from the brand’s 2008 collection, SPORTACUS and fit the scenery exceptionally well. She kept her blonde strands pulled in a bun, and let her natural beauty shine through.

Stepping outside of athleisure wear was one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams. The retired, 23 Gram Slam winning athlete looked like Olympian royalty as she posed in a red Dolce & Gabbana sheer dress, styled by Kesha Mcleod. Williams blonde curly hair was laid to perfection, and we adored her red patent leather handbag.

The 2023 world champion of the 100m, Sha’Carri Richardson is at the Paris Olympics ready to smash her competitors and claim her prize.

After just winning the 100 at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June, Richardson was spotted looking confident as she showcased her patriotic glamour nails. It’s great to see her staying true to her personal style for the celebratory moment.

South African singer Tyla, and basketball star Angel Reese came with the fashion during the Prelude To The Olympics event in Paris.

Tyla wore a black Louis Vuitton tracksuit with a gold chain bralette, while Angel looked like a class act in a white Zara dress that she accessorized with a Louis Vuitton silk scarf, and LV monogram bag.

In attendance as a family unit was John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their adorable kids Luna, and Miles. Legend looked dapper in a black double breasted Louis Vuitton suit, while Teigen embodied elegance and sophistication in a green knitted Chloe set.

Also opting for Louis Vuitton was Cynthia Erivo who showed out at the opening ceremony in a rich green LV strapless dress, styled by Jason Bolden. We loved the modern victorian influences of Erivo’s dress, along with her green statement hat, and dark iridescent heels.

We thought everyone looked grandeur and ahead of the curve at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be great to see how more celebrities show up and out at the an international multi-sport event until mid August.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, IG/Reproduction