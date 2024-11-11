On the Scene at the Baby 2 Baby Gala 2024: Ashanti in a Red Fjolla Haxhismajli Dress, Ciara in a White Toni Maticevski Gown, Jessica Alba in a Beaded Zuhair Murad Look & More!

The Baby 2 Baby annual gala took place Saturday night in Los Angeles, and celebrities were on the scene in some of their most fabulous head-turning frocks.

The national non-profit organization provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities so it was great to see stars show their philanthropic side and in style of course.

From Ashanti who looked sizzling hot next to her beau Nelly in a cutout gown by Fjolla Haxhismajli, to Ciara who embodied modernity in a white Toni Maticevski mock neck top with a high-waisted skirt, stars shone brightly on the carpet.

Kelly Rowland’s black velvet Georges Chakra dress was classy and characterized with gold appliqués and sequins detailing while Jessica Alba went full sequins in a rose gold Zuhair Murad gown that was quite glamorous.

Naomi Osaka’s Louis Vuitton ensemble was innovative and unlike anything we’ve seen before, and Ayesha Curry’s deconstructed Tanaka Vintage denim dress felt inventive and original.

Ahead, see the best-dressed celebs at the Baby 2 Baby Gala below!

Ashanti in Fjolla Haxhismajli

Ciara in Toni Maticevski

Kelly Rowland in Georges Chakra

Paris Hilton Georges Hobeika

Jessica Alba in Zuhair Murad

Summer Walker in Galia Lahav

Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier

Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton

Charlize Theron in Schiaparelli

Ayesha Curry in Tanaka Vintage

Photo Credit: Getty Images