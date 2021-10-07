Last night, we witnessed the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean of the 85 South Show. The night included epic cyphers and show-stopping performances by the biggest names in hip hop like BIA, Young Thung and Gunna, Latto, and more. Of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete with the actual awards where Nelly was presented with the I Am Hip Hop Honoree Award and performed his classic hit songs. Additionally, Tyler Creator walked away with Album of the Year and the Cultural Influence Award where he thanked rappers before him for paving a way for the future generation of hip hop and rap.

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture the night’s best looks from your celebrity faves including Remy Ma, Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher and more. Let’s get into the looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards:

Remy Ma posed with Papoose wearing a dress by D’Anthony Designz. She paired her look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti crystal embellished sandals.

Papoose opted for a classic white t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers for his award show look. He also sported an orange bucket hat and chains for his accessories.

Jayda Cheaves wore a black lace dress and matching veil by London Couture to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. She completed the look with black sunglasses and red heeled sandals.

BIA stepped on the red carpet in a Bottega Veneta FW21 look, styled by Grace Butler.

Latto wore a look by JW Anderson including the $1,250 cropped wraparound peak lapels blazer and $920 wide leg tuxedo trousers which were tailored into shorts by Brently Pearson. She completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels. Her look was styled by Todd White.

Ari Fletcher was spotted in a custom cutout corset-style leather mini dress by Caléchie. She went with crystal sandals to go along with the dress.

DreamDoll wore an Area RTW 03 hourglass blazer dress paired with Louboutin boots, styled by Demi Dorsey.

Fivio Foreign wore Louis Vuitton, including a $945 logo shirt and $2,530 fabric harness, to the BET Hip Hop Awards. He continued the Louis Vuitton aesthetic with monogram fur loafers and a belt by the brand.

Young Thug, Gunna, and more stepped on the red carpet, representing for the Fashion Bomb Men in stylish looks.

Fat Joe wore a $2,750 Louis Vuitton monogram reversible jacket paired with blue joggers and Air Jordan 4 PE “UNC”.

Baby Keem wore an all-black Balenciaga look to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Erica Banks was spied in a Jock Monocc custom black feather and fringe-embellished leather dress, styled by SuperDope Q.

Nelly wore a Burberry look including the brand’s $2,190 camo print jacket and $480 swim shorts. He also wore a pair of the Air Jordan 3 “Laser Orange” sneakers.

Trina was spotted at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards wearing a Krisvenchi look paired with Jimmy Choo crystal-adorned pump, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

What say you?

Photos: Getty Images / Giani Martin / @brannonarchives / Alston Media Group / Johnny Nunez / Drea Nicole