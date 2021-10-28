Normani was one of the many celebrity faces on the scene at Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH launch event in Los Angeles. Showing support for her friend’s latest venture, Normani attended the event in a casual-chic look.
Normani wore an Ulyana Sergeenko look including a brown leather peplum corset top and jeans. She accessorized the look with an orange handbag and heels.
While at the event, she grabbed flicks with the skincare brand’s founder, Lori Harvey who wore a white Monot cutout dress. Additionally, the two made a cute video with Ryan Destiny, who was also outfitted in brown pieces.
Thoughts?
Photos: Conrad Khalil