Happy News Year, Bombers and Bombshells!

While my party plans were curtailed due to Omicron, it seems a few people had time to step out and/or do photo shoots! Take a look at a few Bomb looks:

Image: Robert Ector

Mariah Carey oozed effortless glamour in Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Diandre Tristan.

Image: Blair Caldwell

Image: Blair Caldwell

Dolce & Gabbana was also on tap for Saweetie, who performed in a custom look, styled by Wayman and Micah.

Teyana Taylor kicked it with bestie EJ King in a Versace robe, leggings, and Jimmy Choo boots.

Draya Michele toasted to the New Year with a glass of Ciroc , and SybCo Giant Crystal Hoops.

And Joie Chavis joined a host of other celebs who splurged on a $13,000 Gucci x Balenciaga to ring in the New Year.

Wishing you an abundantly stylish and prosperous 2022!