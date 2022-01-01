Happy News Year, Bombers and Bombshells!
While my party plans were curtailed due to Omicron, it seems a few people had time to step out and/or do photo shoots! Take a look at a few Bomb looks:
Mariah Carey oozed effortless glamour in Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Diandre Tristan.
Dolce & Gabbana was also on tap for Saweetie, who performed in a custom look, styled by Wayman and Micah.
Teyana Taylor kicked it with bestie EJ King in a Versace robe, leggings, and Jimmy Choo boots.
Draya Michele toasted to the New Year with a glass of Ciroc , and SybCo Giant Crystal Hoops.
And Joie Chavis joined a host of other celebs who splurged on a $13,000 Gucci x Balenciaga to ring in the New Year.
Wishing you an abundantly stylish and prosperous 2022!