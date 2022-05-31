We saw a lot of things on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival this year… a mix of haute couture, custom and archival fashion. When it comes to beauty trends, one pleasant surprise was the amount of hairstyles embracing our natural textures and coils! These three starlets in particular took the cake when flaunting their curls as a style statement, here are some of Fashion Bomb Daily‘s favorite natural hair looks from French influencer Lena Mahfouf, actresses Viola Davis and Leticia Wright:

Rock that ‘Fro

Photo: Getty

Viola glowed for more reasons than one as she made her way past those red velvet ropes at the Cannes Film Festival. That yellow, that skin, that hair! Fluffed to pure perfection and just ever so slightly pulled back, her mane sat like a crown atop her head.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Another set of curls that had the audience gasping was Lena Mahfouf’s bouncy afro for the ELVIS movie premiere. The young socialite was giddy with excitement as she took to social media to share that this was her first time au naturel on any red carpet!

Do the Curly Up-Do

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Lena wore her locks out once again while in Cannes, this time in a messy up-do that showcased her luscious ringlets. This girl really knows how to pick the right hairstyle for the right outfit and occasion!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Leticia Wright also did not disappoint with the natural hair up-dos, including this bold ponytail for the Chanel party at Cannes! For all of her events and activities while in France, she worked closely with hairdresser Mitchell Cantrell who specializes in curls, coils and textures of all sorts.

Braid it Back

Photo: IG/QReproduction

Thanks to Mitchell’s extraordinary creativity, together they whipped up this slicked back braided ponytail for the premiere of her film ‘The Silent Twins’ using products by Ouidad.

For her final day at the premieres, Leticia looked cool as a cucumber with cornrows and a braided bun. It does not get more clean and effortless than that! We’re adding this one to our favorites for sure.

Braided up-dos were also worn by ‘The Pilot’ actress Eye Haidara and world-renowned dancer/choreographer Jeny Bonsenge, hair dressed by Kitoko Ladies!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Hope we didn’t give you too much hair envy! Will these styles inspire your spring/summer looks? We want to know!