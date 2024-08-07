Punta Cana never looked so darn good until R&B singer Monica and her family hit the scene in some of the hottest looks while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Most notably were striking Pucci ensembles worn by Monica, her mother, and daughter Laiyah. The abstract motif that each of them wore is known as Pucci’s “Vivara” print and is one of 500 patterns in Pucci’s extensive archives.

Monica opted for the matching Iride print set, with a silk bodysuit that featured a keyhole, while her mini me sported the $715 ‘Very Viara Cotton Geometric Sarong‘ that wrapped around her waist.

The Georgia singer’s mother, Marilyn Best looked classy and pristine in a $890 Pucci muslin shirt with the matching $1,165 maxi skirt. They each brought Pucci’s kaleidoscopic vision to life, and looked so dreamy against the tropical background.

In addition to posing next to her mother and daughter, Monica also was captured with her sons inside of the Punta Cana resort. Contrary to the lavender and mint hues, her son’s opted for black and white keeping things on the simple side.

Not only does Monica have amazing vocals, but the Grammy award winning artist has an excellent sense of fashion. She’s always slaying in the chicest designer looks from head-to-toe, and other R&B singers may just want to take a page out of her book.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Tonybeephoto