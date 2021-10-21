MJ Rodriguez was on the scene at ELLE Magazine’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood celebration, delivering a stunning style moment in a green sequin look.
MJ Rodriguez wore a Valentino green sequin feather-trim v-neck mini dress, styled by Katie Bofshever. For accessories, she wore Anita Ko jewelry and Aquazzura heels to go along with the shimmering green dress. She wore her hair in a semi-wavy hairstyle, worn behind her ears to show off her earrings.
She gave us a captivating strut on Instagram, showing off her dazzling ensemble.
What say you?
Photos: Getty