You ask, we answer! @a_chantei says, “Hello! Please let us know where Auntie Michelle’s blazer is from! In love! 😍”

Sure! Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated with her “boo” aka Former President Barack Obama on New Years Eve in a $7,610 Etro embroidered-design tied-waist jacket.

The embroidered design gives the piece a tactile edge while its sleek silhouette keeps it contemporary.

Get yours here.

The Obama’s seem to be living their best lives!

What say you?

Images: Instagram/Farfetch