‘Married to Medicine’ Reunion Fashion: Contessa Metcalfe in Albina Dyla From Ivy Showroom, Dr. Heavenly Kimes in Brides by Nona, Quad Webb in Ese Azenabor and More

Ahead of season 8 reunion’s July premiere, the Married to Medicine cast and their looks for the reunion special have surfaced! Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene and we’ve got details on all of the ladies’ looks:

Contessa Metcalfe wore a dress by Albina Dyla. Exclusively available through the Ivy Showroom, the dress unveils itself in white with a uniquely intricate stacked design element, exaggerated shoulder detail and thigh slit complete with a dramatic train. She paired the dress with Oscar de la Renta earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes attended the reunion in Couture Brides by Nona, styled by Jeremy Haynes. With its straps draping off the shoulder, the dress appears in a completely embellished design in a champagne color with a surprise feather ornament. She accessorized the look with a pair of Rene Caovilla heels.

Quad Webb wore a custom Ese Azenabor look for the reunion, styled by Jeremy Haynes. The pink dress was adorned throughout with jeweled embellishments along with a plunging mesh detail at the neckline. Not to mention, the sexy thigh slit falls into a shimmering floor length train. She finished the look with a pair of $950 Versace pink rhinestone sandals.

Newcomer Anila Sajja wore a pink Monsoori dress paired with Frontier Heritage jewelry and $1,650 Rene Caovilla “Cleo” Chandelier Ankle-Wrap Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals. Her dress presents itself as a mini dress complete with a gathered tulle and feathers along with poofy tulle train trailing behind her. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Toya Bush Harris wore a gown by Riley Knoxx paired with $1,550 Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko Crystal-Embellished Chain Leather Sandals in grey. She complete the look with a minimal jewelry and a jewel-embellished hairstyle.

Simone Baxter Whitmore posed with Toya Bush Harris wearing a custom gown by Riley Knoxx as well. Her lilac mini dress is gathered throughout rounded off with long sleeves, flared shoulder caps, and a tied belt. She opted for a high ponytail with bumped ends to complete her look.

Dr. Jackie Walters appeared at the reunion in a $3,460 Givenchy Crystal-Trim Cutout Open-Back Gown and $1,250 Aquazzura Celeste Glitter Leather Sandals. The chic lemonade yellow dress displays cutout details on the elbows and back along with glistening jewel embellishments on the neckline, elbows and back as well, elevating this simple evening dress with luxe elements.

Which look is your favorite?

Photos: @sterlingpics

Will you be tuning into the Married to Medicine reunion on Sunday, July 11th?