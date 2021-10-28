Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene as Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta filmed an episode of their upcoming season. During filming, Marlo Hampton celebrated her new fashion showroom of runway and achival pieces, Le’ Archive. Of course, the fashionista was dressed to the nines in a stunning red leather mini dress.

Marlo Hampton wore a Saint Laurent structured strapless mini dress in red studded leather from the brand’s Spring 2018 collection. To accompany the look, she opted for a pair of zebra print pumps. She also went with a wavy high ponytail as her hairstyle for the ensemble.

Celebrities like Kandi Burruss, LightSkinKeisha, Shereé Whitfield, Paris Chea, Claire Sulmers, Alonzo Arnold, and more were in attendance at the Le’ Archive event.

Are you ready for the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta?