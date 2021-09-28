Lori Harvey took to her Instagram stories to share her latest look! In the flick, the model flashed her winning smile while wearing a simple yet chic black look.

Lori Harvey wore the popular $239 With Jean “Andy” shirt dress in black. Perhaps the Spring/Summer’s most trendiest piece, this shirt dress gets the job done for an effortless slay. The collared dress appears in a solid color with a ruched detail and functioning buttons trailing the front.

Harvey accessorized the look with a pair of Versace leather lace-up thong sandals (sold out) and a Hermès Kelly 20 Crocodile Porosus bag in burgundy, valued at $256,518. She also went with diamond stud earrings along with an icy necklace for jewelry pieces. As seen on her previous look featuring the Loubrand velvet cutout crop top, she wore her hair in the same braided style.

What say you?