Kimora Lee Simmons recently relaunched her iconic fashion label known as Baby Phat. Celebrating the relaunch along with a new collection, Kimora Lee Simmons hosted a launch party at Cucina 812 in NYC, joined by familiar faces such as her daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simons as well as our very own EIC Claire Sulmers.

Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters stunned in custom Baby Phat pieces for the launch event. Kimora Lee wore a leopard print catsuit underneath a black mesh-leather bustier and velvet wrap maxi skirt. Ming Lee was outfitted in a leopard print black lace trim mini dress and black lace thong gloves. Aoki Lee wore a black leather corset top paired with a black asymmetrical chainmail skirt and leopard print hair-tie in her ponytail.

Claire Sulmers was on the scene at the launch party, wearing a $750 S. Denton Collection Sequin Puffer Coat from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Baby Phat debuted a new holiday capsule collection exclusively at Macy’s with noteworthy pieces including monogram denim, velour tracksuits, classic studded t-shirts and more. We also witnessed the return of the hard-to-miss cat logo!

What say you? Baby Phat’s holiday capsule is currently available online at Macys.

Photos: Getty / Allan Troy