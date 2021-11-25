Kelly Rowland was the latest guest on Nick Cannon’s self-named daytime talk show, stepping in for a special Thanksgiving show episode. For her appearance, she donned a chic leather look.
Kelly Rowland wore a Christian Siriano Fall 2021 abstract print leather top and midi skirt, styled by Kollin Carter. Her look was tailored by Matthew Reisman who brought the skirt’s original flared hem in for a pencil-style silhouette.
The Christian Siriano look was paired with red crystal-embellished bow detail PVC slingback pumps and gold hoop earrings. She also sported luscious body waves to go along with her look.
What say you?
Photos: Tomas Herold