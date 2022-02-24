For someone who spent many years off of Instagram, Kanye West certainly knows how to leverage the social media platform in his favor, releasing pieces and stories on his terms!

This morning, he littered his page with pieces from his Gap x Balenciaga collection with Demna Gvasalia. Take a look:

Instead of models, West utilized dark faced slim cyborgs to model the pieces. While the black and dark gray color palette skews…depressing, there are some stand outs.

My personal favorite was a black catsuit and thigh high boots, that screams simple, effortless chic.

Pieces are simple and devoid of any loud logos, save for a few darkened GAP sweatshirts.

As with most things West, people will hate, then hop enthusiastically onto the bandwagon. The boots and strong shouldered sweatshirts are a must.

What do you think?