K. Michelle is gearing up for the premiere of her new Lifetime show, My Killer Body, which is set to premiere in February. Kicking off her press run, she was spotted promoting the upcoming series wearing a stylish brown leather suit.
K. Michelle wore a $840 Nanushka faux leather single-breasted blazer and the matching $513 high waist flared leather trousers. Adding a pop of color, the brown leather suit was paired with $179.99 Voyetté “Saucy Selena” blue satin crystal-studded mules. Completing the look, she went with Aziza Handcrafted jewelry pieces including the Fatin choker necklace, cuff, and rings. Her look was styled by Harrison Thomas Crite.
You can catch K. Michelle’s newest show on February 3 on Lifetime.
What say you?
Photos: Spex Photography Inc.