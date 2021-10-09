Joie Chavis and her daughter Shai Moss were spotted attending the LOL Surprise!: The Movie premiere which included an immersive, engaging experience plus a star-studded pink carpet.
While at the premiere, Joie Chavis wore a Prada look including the $2,650 floral jacquard jumpsuit and Light Re-Nylon puffer jacket. She finished the look with a Hermès black handbag and $1,280 Bottege Veneta Flash boots in black grass.
Shai rocked a stylish look for the premiere event, wearing a LOL Surprise! t-shirt paired with a black leather jacket, denim skirt, pink handbag, and PUMA sneakers.
Like Chavis, K. Michelle also seems to be loving the Prada floral jacquard pieces. She was recently spied wearing the $1,240 floral jacquard top and $1,450 jacquard knit platform boots. She coordinated the Prada garments with a simple black pleated skirt.
Would you splurge on Prada’s floral print jacquard pieces?