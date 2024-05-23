‘Jenny from the block‘ attended the ‘Atlas’ premiere in Mexico, Tuesday evening and she looked whimsical in a white Chloe FW24 chiffon dress.

Jennifer Lopez dress featured a deep V-plunge neckline, similar to her iconic green Versace gown that she wore back in 2000 during the 42nd Grammy’s.

Serving modernity and ultra sex-appeal, JLO’s layered ruffle dress was sheer in texture, and characterized with a high slit that showcased her nude open-toe platforms.

Chloe’s new Creative Director, Chemena Kamali’s debuted this design during Paris Fashion Week in February, and she received positive feedback for the bohemian aesthetic of the collection. Think silk organza blouses and dresses complimented with ruffles, and lace.

In addition to her fabulous ensemble, Jennifer’s ombre updo with loose curls framed her face exceptionally well. She kept her make-up fresh, and vibrant with a peach lip, and rose cheekbones.

We thought this Chloe ensemble was such a great look for JLO, but what say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images