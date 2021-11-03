As we prepare for a new week, Insecure always arrive right on time as we close out our Sunday nights. Titled “Growth, Okay?”, the second episode of the fifth and final season continues to explore Issa and Molly as they slowly rebuild their friendship as well as their separate work and personal lives including love and relationships. Of course, the episode gave us a quick gasp at the end, but we won’t give anything away to those who haven’t seen the episode yet. Like every episode, we got a dose of fashion as costume designer Shiona Turini quenched our fashion thirst with new luxe looks for the show’s stars:

Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, attended a function where her mother attempted to “hook her up” with a man. During the function, she wore a $45 MindfulFee by Felicia La Tour Au Naturel Tee. The tee comes in a natural white color and reads “Somebody’s Auntie” in your choice of neon orange, pink, neon green, and regular orange.

Molly (Yvonne Orji) was spotted thriving at her job, rocking a royal blue monochromatic look featuring a $1,295 Christopher John Rogers wool-blend blazer.

Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae) had a movie night and sleepover where Molly wore a custom silk printed set by Aliétte. For her headscarf, she wore a $95 Telfar bandana print durag (sold out).

Issa Rae was working as a boss babe wearing a $2,166 Thebe Magugu Constitutional printed blazer and skirt paired with a Jonathan Simkhai Miliana turtleneck top in teal (different color pictured below, shop the taupe version for $375 here). She also rocked Melissa Kaye earrings.

Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa had a pasta dinner together where they discussed work. Molly wore a JoosTricot by Natalie Joos set. Her ensemble included the brand’s cardigan (get similar looks with $795 Grey Mist Merino Boyfriend Cardigan or Grey/Black Smiley Cardigan), $250 Grey Mist Merino Bralet and $495 Grey Mist Merino Joggers.

Issa wore the $180 K.ngsley Unisex Romain Cutout Ribbed Tank in white while having drinks with Nathan.

What did you think of episode two?

Photos: HBO