India Royale was spied snagging a mirror flick, wearing a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Fashion Nova. Discover how to achieve her affordable look:
India Royale wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Soothe Off Shoulder Jumpsuit in black. As seen on Kylie Jenner as well, this fan-favorite jumpsuit presents itself with a stylish off-the-shoulder detail in a form-fitting, stretchy material. It is offered in burgundy, charcoal and brown as additional color options. Sizing for the piece ranges up to 3X, catering to our curvy Bombshells.
To go along with her jumpsuit, India rocked a necklace and Gucci watch.
Thoughts? Make the jumpsuit yours here.