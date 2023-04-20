Sexy, sultry, risqué and provocative are the words that would best describe Ice Spice latest music video, the Princess Diana Remix featuring veteran MC, Nicki Minaj. Ice Spice, who was recently dubbed the ‘rap princess’ by Dazed Magazine, partnered with the rap Queen, and there’s no denying the dynamic spark from them joining forces.

Known for her infamous song, Munch (Feelin’ U), the 23 year old Bronx native is best know for rocking a natural updo and although some people thought she would be a one-hit-wonder, she has continuously released hit after hit, which tells us she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Photo Credit: @Starthestar Photo Credit: @Starthestar Photo Credit: @Starthestar

Within the first 5 days of the Princess Diana remix video being released, the video has over 16M views and is coming in as #2 on Trending for Music. Let’s just say, people have definitely been receptive to her latest EP album, Like..? that she debut at the beginning of this year.

Of course Ice Spice’s eclectic pink visuals and aesthetic, made this a standout video. The rapper chose to wear a $895 fuchsia pink Area crystal trim heart top layered with a $1295 Retrofete feather robe and styled with a mini pink Simkhai skirt. Her magenta open-toe Brandon Blackwood platforms were the perfect contribution to her seductive ensemble.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Area Photo Credit: Complimentary of Retrofete

Undoubtedly a staple to the hip hop industry, Nicki Minaj hopped on the Princess Diana song and bodied the remix. Most notably she shouted out “Heavy on It” at the beginning of the video, which is the name of her new record label that co-released the track.

After over 15 years, Nicki hasn’t lost a beat, and she has reminded us why her flow is timeless.

At the 1:55 mark of the video, Nicki Minaj raps,

“And I just fell in love with a gangsta,

So I hold him down like an anchor.

He said if I keep it a hunnit,

That he’ll keep me safe like a banker..”

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The Trinidadian MC opted for a simple and chic look with a designer white shirt that she paired with short denim shorts and a gold chain around her waist. We couldn’t get over her $7,645 Dolce & Gabbana denim embellished patchwork boots that every girl needs in her closet.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Dolce Gabbana

We loved seeing the rap queen and princess come together to bring the heat and the fire. This collaboration was much needed, and both of them delivered exceptional verses per usual.