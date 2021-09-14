Let’s get into Hailey Bieber’s recent look. The model attended the Jay-Z curated “Made In America” music festival with husband Justin Bieber. While attending the festival, she was spotted in a hot look!

Hailey Bieber wore the $444 black knit Kunst StudiosET “Select” top paired with a black and blue fuzzy knit cardigan by Ashley Williams, which is from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection and features an allover yin and yang design (unavailable).

To top off this fire look, Hailey Bieber wore $1,050 Balenciaga logo waistband jeans and a $105 Jacquemus La Montagne ‘Le Bob Gadjo’ Bucket Hat. This outfit is chill yet fashionable and Hailey Bieber is supplying a more casual approach to festival style as she enjoys the Made in America festival.

Would you rock this look?