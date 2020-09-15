Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Christina from Atlanta

Happy Tuesday, Bombshell’s and Bomber’s! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Christina @stinadior from Atlanta. Scroll down to check her out.

Christina writes, “I would describe my style as classy, sexy, chic. I love creating timeless looks when playing with trends. So when I look back, 5 or 10 years later, I curated something I could wear again.”

“I’ve recently had the opportunity to work with a few costume designers and wardrobe stylists. I currently live in Atlanta, GA. I’ve had my blog for about 1.5 years looking to increase my following and continue creating timeless looks,” she continued.

What do you think of this Bombshells style? Slide over to Christina’s Instagram @stinadior ! Comment below and tell us your thoughts!

Send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.