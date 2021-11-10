Hi Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Anita, a hat blogger from New Jersey, check her out below.

Anita’s style is bold and quirky with a playful edge. She is not afraid of loud colors and no outfit is complete for her without a good hat, whether the look is street style or casual.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .