This week's Fashion Bomber highlight is from the fashion capital.
Based in Paris, Pascal Douglas is a visual artist, Editor-in-chief at PAUL.E magazine, and senior strategist at Fashion Snoops. Whether he’s sitting front row during fashion week or pushing repost-worthy content on social media, Douglas does so with impeccably style.
He’s a fashion fan who doesn’t limit himself and finds his style floating between various aesthetics. His skill in tailoring is reminiscent of a Ralph Lauren ad, while his pairing of leather over a patchwork frock leans on Marc Jacobs’ signature grunge. If you’re looking for range, you’ll find it in his catalog of looks.
