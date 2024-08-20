“You ask, we answer! @_missgrant says, : Can we get the details on Toya’s ️‍🔥 outfit?”

Letoya Luckett and Taleo Coles tied the knot last month, and over the weekend the love birds were captured embarking on family getaway at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The former Destiny Child member was glowing as she basked in the sunlight wearing a gold Patbo set. Her $425 metallic fringe bralette, and $895 fringe maxi skirt was the ultimate summer look to turn heads.

Complimented with crocheted metallic trim, and layers of metallic fringe, both her top and skirt offered movement as she sashayed around the vineyard. Luckett opted for clear open-toe heels, while accessorizing with Sister Love gold hoop earrings, and Chrome Hearts shades.

Her husband and entrepreneur bae, Taleo Coles kept things a tad bit preppy with an urban appeal. The private businessman who enjoys staying under the radar, wore a white Dior button up shirt , with distress blue jeans. He kept things fresh with multicolor sneakers and a white vineyard cap.

Letoya appeared to be happy as she posed alongside her family and girlfriends including Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez. In fact, Letoya’s Patbo and Monique’s Louis Vuitton outfits coordinated exceptionally well for their quaint escapade.

We adored this Patbo metallic set on Letoya Luckett and we love seeing her and her hubby in their honey moon phase!

