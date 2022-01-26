Fabolous, Larry Morrow, and Rich God XX all stepped out for dinner, with all three wearing pieces by a designer you should know, Rich GODXX (pictured right). As we wrote here, he specializes in custom clothing for the celeb set, sometimes featuring reworked luxury fabrics.

Fabolous has always been known for his fire and edgy looks. For his night out, he wore a custom Rich GODXX x Gucci double breasted trench coat. He paired the jacket with Gucci dress pants, and a gray tight knit turtleneck.

Larry Morrow was seen as well while celebrating his birthday, wearing a day of the dead “pink burst” denim jacket by Rich GOD XX. He Paired his look with denim jeans and classic wheat Timberlands.

The two were accompanied by the designer of their two custom jackets, @richgodxx. The designer was dressed in his own custom creation. The custom jacket was a handmade money green Gucci puffer jacket.

Image credit: Ikem Onyekwena/@indmix1

Are we rocking with these fire looks?

