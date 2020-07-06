Erykah Badu’s Daughter Puma Gets Red Hairstyle from Celebrity Hair Stylist Jonathan for Her 16th Birthday
Erykah Badu ‘s beautiful daughter Puma took to Instagram to display her red hot birthday slay! Celebrity hair stylist Iam_Jonathan_ says, “[It was] My honor” to Erykah’s request to slay her baby as he wished Puma a happy birthday.
Jonathan gave the gorgeous 16-year-old a ombre red color with dark ends and light roots. The soft curls added glam to an already glamourour young woman.
We say hot! What say you?