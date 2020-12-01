Dressing Up During Down Times

With parts of the country shutting down again and winter well on its way, consumers are looking for fun and fantastical ways to spend time at home by getting dressed up for the bedroom. Since the beginning of the pandemic, lingerie manufacturers and retailers have seen sales more than double. For some, it’s couples trying to add some spice into their relationship after spending 24/7 together working from home in the same raggedy sweatpants and Cheetoh-stained t-shirt they’ve been in since March. And for those that have to social distance, couples are using sexy lingerie to spice up their intimate Facetime calls.

What about singles? Many are simply updating their loungewear collection and some are even treating themselves to a special lingerie item. What better way to add to your self-care routine than by actually dressing (or undressing) for yourself?

The best lingerie looks we’re seeing right now are babydolls, sexy bra sets, and silky robes, items that are definitely not a part of everyday wear and feel special without being overly fussy. Some of our favorite pieces come from online lingerie retailer 3Wishes.com whose collection of sexy lingerie is both tasteful and affordable. At 3Wishes, you’ll find simple, timeless pieces like this Black Chemise with Lace Trim ($29.95) to this Jingle All Way Babydoll ($32.95), perfect for some holiday fun. For a real Hollywood Glam experience, try the Red Eyelash Lace Robe ($48.95).

There’s also plenty of bra and-panty sets if you’re just looking for an upgrade to your basic cotton sets. For those looking to be a bit more adventurous and risqué, 3Wishes also has a collection of bedroom costumes. What’s more, many of the brand’s offerings are also available in plus size lingerie styles, which we love!

3Wishes offers discreet and free shipping for orders over $50. And if things are feeling a bit urgent, they also have express shipping for an added fee. While things are down, sexy lingerie is an easy and fun way to add some fantasy and glamour back into our lives. These make a great treat for yourself or that special someone.