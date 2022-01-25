Deyjah Harris was all smiles as she caught the sunlight in a recent flick. As she radiated, she also rocked a blue sweater legging set from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into her look:
Deyjah Harris wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Gigi Sweater Legging Set in light blue. The set features an off-shoulder long sleeve crop top and high waist leggings in a comfy sweater knit fabric. Additionally, sizes for the set range up to 3X.
Deyjah accessorized the set with multicolor Nike sneakers and a pendant necklace.
What do you think? Shop the set here.