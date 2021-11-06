Cyn Santana seemed to enjoy her birthday vacation in the Dominican Republic. During her trip, the media personality was spotted posing in an olive green cutout long sleeve maxi dress from Fashion Nova.
Cyn Santana wore the $89.99 Rise To The Top Maxi Dress from Fashion Nova. The dress appears in an abstract olive green and white print with a sexy plunging v-neckline, cutouts on both sides, two leg slits, and a tie detail in the back. The dress is truly perfect for poolside activities or dinner during your tropical vacation.
Cyn allowed the dress to do the talking by pairing it with subtle pieces like white slide sandals and gold jewelry including rings, bracelets, a watch, and pendant necklace.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here.