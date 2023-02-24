Everywhere we look- we can’t help but see the “Mschf” Red Cartoonish boots and the latest celebs to join the “Astro Boy” boot bandwagon includes Lil Wayne, Emily B, Diplo and Coi Leray to name a few.



You know what they say when anything goes viral… “the price just up,” and that’s exactly what has happened with these big red boots that look like they came straight out of a Mario & Sonic video game. The original $350 price tag has quickly superseded to over $1,200 on reseller sites like StockX because they’ve become so high in demand after seeing them grace the feet of our favorite celebs on social media.



Lil Wayne aka Lil Tunechi is one of the latest rappers to wear the viral red boots on a video set with NLE Choppa. He paired them with a yellow and black striped Comme des Garcon shorts and a white Balenciaga button up shirt. He tied his look together with YSL sunglasses and his look reminded us of why he’s still a trendsetter in the hip-hop industry.

NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne



Some celebrities dressed the cartoonish boot down, like Fivio Foreign, who opted out for a black leather on leather outfit, or Stylist Emily B also paired her big cartoonish boots with red coated leggings and a graphic Whitney Houston T-shirt to bring in her Birthday. Emily’s Louis Vuitton clutch was the icing on the cake.







Emily B and Fivio Foreign

Stylist Emily B





When the oversize red boots first came out, we initially reported on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as being one of the first to adopt the trend. However, more recently we’ve also spotted music producer Diplo and NFL star Xavier McKinney at a Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knick basketball game in the viral Mschf boots.

Diplo

@FashionbombMen



Diplo paired his red boots with a NY Knicks bomber jacket layered over a DMX graphic tee and accessorized with a Cocoatemyshoes necklace. While Xavier McKinney tapped into his Aztec era, with an Aztec cargo jacket and blue printed jeans. He added his twist to the trend by accessorizing with gold alien-like futuristic shades and diamond encrusted gold chains. Not to mention, artist Coi Leray who performed during a Brooklyn Nets halftime show wearing the bright Astro Boy boots. Coi kept it alluring with a black bodysuit layered over black leggings.

Xavier Mckinny Coi Leray



It’s clear to see that the big red cartoonish boot trend is not going anywhere, anytime soon.The Mschf brand is becoming highly sought after since their latest revolutionized design and it’s only a matter of time before other brands try to replicate these red cartoonish boots. We can’t wait to see more celebs styling ‘n’ profilin with these infamous Mschf boots.